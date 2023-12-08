Drama Surrounds Idaho’s Favorite TV Show Yellowstone
How many times has a movie, a television show, or an experience lived up to our expectations? Or, for that matter, exceeded our expectations? As most of us prepare to hunker down during the upcoming winter months, Idaho's favorite television show prepares for its last run.
The second half of the final season is returning to production now that the writers' and actors' strike has been resolved. Idahoans and all Yellowstone fans wonder how Taylor Sheridan will bring home one of television's most popular shows. Season finales have been historically disappointing. See the last episode of Seinfeld or The Sopranos.
Although Yellowstone is ending, Kevin Costner is still making a lot of money. The award-winning actor will make between $1.3 and $1.4 million per episode.
The drama off-camera is beginning to rival the on-screen battles of the Dutton Family. Mr. Sheridan is suing star Cole Hauser, who plays Rip. The dispute is all about coffee.
Sheridan's Bosque Ranch - a filming location for Yellowstone and 1883 - filed suit in Texas federal court against Hauser's coffee company Free Rein on Nov. 21.
Let's hope that both sides come together to produce a final run that will enhance the status of Yellowstone. It's troubling that side projects, coffee, and movies will interfere with a television show that highlights the West and our region, the Mountain West.
Yellowstone's last run of episodes will debut in November 2024. The show is so popular that its reruns pull huge numbers on CBS Sunday nights.
