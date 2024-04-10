Town Rated “Most Beautiful in America” is 6 Hours from Boise

When it comes to making a list of the most beautiful towns in the world, and even just in the United States, one might think that seems to be a near-impossible task. However, many have claimed to know, and rank, the most beautiful towns in the world. Are there any Idaho towns on the list, or towns close to Idaho?

Have Clothes, Will Travel, a popular travel blog created a list of the 14 Prettiest Small Towns in the United States, and one of the towns is about a 6-hour drive from Boise.

Beauty is subjective, however, there's a consensus that this exceptional small town is deserving of it's placement on the list, as it is undoubtedly one of the most uniquely beautiful places in the world. That town is...

Photo by David Tostado on Unsplash Photo by David Tostado on Unsplash loading...

West Yellowstone, MT

The creator of the list mentions that the town is the gateway to Yellowstone National Park, and that it's a top destination for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers.

However, what they don't mention about West Yellowstone, is that it's basically a postcard-perfect town that has some of the most beautiful scenery and landscapes you will ever see. (Majestic mountains, lakes, forests, and panoramic vistas that will leave you in awe).

Photo by benti kaur on Unsplash Photo by benti kaur on Unsplash loading...

Not to mention the nearby attractions and easy-to-spot wildlife! Yellowstone National Park is just a short drive away, and you're likely cross paths with bears, wolves, elk, bison etc. (Keep a safe distance of course).

It goes without saying, but West Yellowstone is unquestionably one of the most charming towns in America.

