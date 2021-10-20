Sure, Seattle and Portland have a reputation for having some of the best beers in the Pacific Northwest but Boise is quickly catching up!

Over the past decade, the Boise craft beer scene has grown substantially. It seems like a handful of new breweries or tap rooms open every year. What's really great about the growing number of breweries is that it leads to a HUGE variety of creative beers to try. You're not limited to ultra trendy, hoppy IPAs.

With so many breweries in Boise, which ones do it best? Depending who you ask, you could get a different answer to that question every time you ask! If you ask Yelp? These are the best of the best.

10 Best Breweries to Raise a Toast At in Boise Over the years, Boise's craft beer scene has EXPLODED! Which ones have left the biggest impression on guests? These are the Top 10 rated area breweries on Yelp.

