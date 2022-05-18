When 1883 announced that it would continue with a limited run this fall and winter, viewers assumed the story would stay focused on James Dutton and his family as they try to build a life in Montana. Instead, the show looks to be pivoting to Arkansas.

During its Upfront event, Paramount revealed that actor David Oyelowo will star in 1883: the Bass Reeves Story. Reeves was a real-life lawman, "known as the greatest frontier hero in American history." He's believed to be the inspiration for the Lone Ranger, and during his lengthy career captured, "over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded."

Some further research reveals that the legendary lawman lived and worked in Arkansas and Oklahoma. He was a skilled marksman who killed more than a dozen outlaws to save his own life. He died in 1910, a few years after he retired.

Oyelowo, known best for his award-winning portrayal of Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, represented the show at the Unfront Presentation. Others on hand for the event were Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (1883), Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone) and Sylvester Stallone (Tulsa King).

A press release issued by Paramount makes an important distinction: Only one Paramount+ series (Mayor of Kingstown) is returning this fall. 1883: The Bass Reeves Story is listed as a new scripted series. Thus, its connection to the McGraw/Hill Western will be limited, if it exists at all. Bottom line, don't bet on seeing either country singer on Paramount+ this fall, unless you're re-watching the one and only season of 1883.

Little news came of two of the other Yellowstone franchise shows (1932 and Yellowstone), but fans did get confirmation that Taylor Sheridan's 6666 is part of the fall/winter plans. There's also a brief synopsis:

Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.

Yellowstone fans will appreciate knowing that 6666 will now air on Paramount Network, not Paramount+. Meaning, those who aren't willing to pay for the streamer can get it if their cable company allows.

