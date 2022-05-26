When Harrison Ford was announced as a star of the new Yellowstone franchise prequel 1932, it wasn't explicitly stated that he'd be the newest member of the Dutton family. But come on ... he's got to be related to James (Tim McGraw) and John (Kevin Costner), right?

The Dutton Rules podcast team returns to officially launch Season 2 of the podcast, and hosts Adison Haager and Billy Dukes spent some serious time on this question. Helen Mirren is the other top flight actor announced for the prohibition-era, Paramount+ show. Could she be Margaret Dutton, the character played by Faith Hill in 1883?

Ep. 1 of the podcast also explores the major twist with 1883, a show that's returning in a way that fans will not recognize. There's some 6666 news that will make fans of the franchise who are unwilling to pay for the streaming service happy. Of course, there's significant talk about Yellowstone Season 5, which has a premiere date now. What did Kayce Dutton see? There is no shortage of theories!

Understandably, you may be skeptical about Han Solo as James Dutton. Perhaps it's because the Yellowstone franchise is never predictable, or perhaps it's because you watched 1883 and saw Sam Elliott star as a non-Dutton, proving that A-listers can be Dutton-adjacent on this series. Maybe you just don't think Indiana Jones can grow a Montana beard a la McGraw in 1883?

Think again:

Click play to listen, or, if you would rather listen later, find Dutton Rules on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and look for archive interviews with 1883 stars including Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, plus Yellowstone stars including Cole Hauser. You can also join the conversation with an email to staff@tasteofcountry.com.

