2020 Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Schedule

While this is the schedule, extraordinary precautions are being taken due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

1 Wednesday, September 2 “Kid’s Day”

2 Thursday, September 3 Media Day 7:20 a.m. OPTIONAL FLIGHT for “Media Day”

3 Friday, September 4 V.I.P. Day” and “Nite Glow Spectacular 7:15 a.m. Tribute launch to honor Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic founder, Scott Spencer 7:30 a.m. MANDATORY FLIGHT / Ann Morrison Park 5:40 p.m. Pilots and Crew Arrive Park 8:05 p.m. ”Nite Glow Spectacular” *Nite Glow Spectacular will be operated according to the latest advisories from local government and health agencies. More details soon.

4 Saturday, September 5 6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol Launch 7:20 a.m. MANDATORY FLIGHT / Ann Morrison Park

5 Sunday, September 6 5:30 a.m. Last launch of the 30th Annual Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic 6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol Launch 7:20 a.m. MANDATORY FLIGHT / Ann Morrison Park

