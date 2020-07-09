2020 Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Schedule

While this is the schedule, extraordinary precautions are being taken due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Stay up to date on any changes, and get more specific details related to this schedule by checking in here on SpiritofBoise.com, follow us on Facebook or Instagram @SpiritOfBoise

 

    Wednesday, September 2

    “Kid’s Day”
    Thursday, September 3

    Media Day

    7:20 a.m. OPTIONAL FLIGHT for “Media Day”

    Friday, September 4

    V.I.P. Day” and “Nite Glow Spectacular

    7:15 a.m. Tribute launch to honor Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic founder, Scott Spencer

    7:30 a.m. MANDATORY FLIGHT / Ann Morrison Park

    5:40 p.m. Pilots and Crew Arrive Park

    8:05 p.m. ”Nite Glow Spectacular”

    *Nite Glow Spectacular will be operated according to the latest advisories from local government and health agencies. More details soon.

    Saturday, September 5

    6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol Launch

    7:20 a.m. MANDATORY FLIGHT / Ann Morrison Park

    Sunday, September 6

    5:30 a.m. Last launch of the 30th Annual Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic

    6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol Launch

    7:20 a.m. MANDATORY FLIGHT / Ann Morrison Park

