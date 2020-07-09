2020 Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Schedule
While this is the schedule, extraordinary precautions are being taken due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Stay up to date on any changes, and get more specific details related to this schedule by checking in here on SpiritofBoise.com, follow us on Facebook or Instagram @SpiritOfBoise
Wednesday, September 2“Kid’s Day”
Thursday, September 3Media Day
7:20 a.m. OPTIONAL FLIGHT for “Media Day”
Friday, September 4V.I.P. Day” and “Nite Glow Spectacular
7:15 a.m. Tribute launch to honor Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic founder, Scott Spencer
7:30 a.m. MANDATORY FLIGHT / Ann Morrison Park
5:40 p.m. Pilots and Crew Arrive Park
8:05 p.m. ”Nite Glow Spectacular”
*Nite Glow Spectacular will be operated according to the latest advisories from local government and health agencies. More details soon.
Saturday, September 5
6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol Launch
7:20 a.m. MANDATORY FLIGHT / Ann Morrison Park
Sunday, September 6
5:30 a.m. Last launch of the 30th Annual Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic
6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol Launch
7:20 a.m. MANDATORY FLIGHT / Ann Morrison Park
