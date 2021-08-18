But Do You Know The Boise State Fight Song Lyrics?

If you're new here, it's time to study up! If you've been here... Do you need to catch up? BSU Fight Song lyrics available here!

I know a lot of Boise State fans that claim to be die hard, but I'd bet not all of them could sing along with every single lyric. What about you? If you're new, welcome... Sing along and memorize it. If you're not new... Then shamefully memorize this when no one is around cause this should've been done long ago!

Straight from broncosports.com, here are your lyrics!

Fight Broncos, celebrate the orange and blue

Boise, we'll stand and cheer for you

Fight for distinction & our alma mater

Bravely defending B-S-U!

Fight on Courageously for Boise State

Success and honor make her great

Boise's proud tradition-

Head's up competition-

Glory for B - S - U

Go! Orange!

Go! big! blue!

Fight! Fight! B-S-U!

If you knew the lyrics to Baby Shark before knowing this, shame on you. The great news is, you don't have to admit it, you just have to live your life knowing it. Here's the lyric video so you can sing along!

How exciting! BSU's first 2021 home game at Albertson's Stadium will take place on Friday, September 10th against the UTEP Miners. Check out the full Boise State Broncos 2021 schedule and plan out which games you're going to attend here. Now you can confidently sing along when the Keith Stein Blue Thunder Marching Band play the fight song to kick off the season!

