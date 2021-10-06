A Way-Too-Early Weather Forecast for Halloween in Boise

So far things are looking pretty good.

The spooky season has finally arrived and before you know it, Halloween will be here. Usually I'm out with friends at a bar, but sometimes I spend Halloween with my cousin and her family. Since my husband and I don't have kids, it's fun to walk the streets and watch all of these kids lose their minds over candy, costumes, and the occasional haunted graveyard in someone's yard.

But nothing ruins Halloween faster than bad weather.

No one wants to sweat in their costumes because of the heat or have to cover up their costume with a big coat because it's cold. Heck, even the wind can cause major problems if you're wearing a hat or something else that can easily fly away. And don't even get me started on the rain.

Highwaystarz-Photography, ThinkStock Images

This year however, things are looking pretty good in Boise.

According to AccuWeather, we'll see the high around 62 on Sunday, October 31 with partly sunny skies. As the sun goes down, temperatures will fall with the overnight low hovering around 41. The sunset is scheduled for 6:37 p.m. so trick-or-treating should be wrapping up before we hit that low.

Things will most likely remain dry with just a five percent chance of precipitation. Wind will be light at six miles per hour with gusts at 13 miles per hour.

All in all, it will be warmer than last year when we saw temperatures in the 50s during the day and 30s at night. Fun fact, in 2002 we saw our coldest Halloween when the low was 13 overnight. And it was 2012 when temperatures were at their highest at 74 overnight.

Of course all of this is pretty premature. We still have some time before the big night, but I'm crossing my fingers this sticks.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...