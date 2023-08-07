America’s Largest War Museum Is Just Minutes From Boise

The Gem State is one of the most patriotic states in the nation. We can see the patriotism in our state everyday as we travel through neighborhoods with American flags flying and patriotic stickers on most Idaho vehicles. Our state is also home to Gowen Field and Mountain Home Air Force Base. Those two military facilities constantly send troops to keep America safe throughout the world.

Idaho is a place where folks honor America and respect our veterans. Our Veteran's Administration Hospital is one of the best in the nation. There isn't a neighborhood in the Gem State where you won't see several American flag flying door to door. Idaho is also home to one of the most patriotic museums that honor America's veterans. It's one of the area's best-kept secrets until now.

Whether it's Veteran's Day or any day on the calendar, the Warhawk Museum, located just minutes from Boise in Nampa, has the most extensive war memorial collection in America, according to In Your State.

The Warhawk is big, over 40,000 square feet, and growing. The staff is currently engaged in a fundraiser to expand its footprint. You can read about their fundraising efforts here. They're closing in on their goal of $3.5 million.

The museum hosts the monthly Kilroy Coffee Klatch, where veterans gather to hear speakers while enjoying each other's company. In November, you can attend the Warhawk Winterfest; the museum is decorated with Christmas ornaments. You can read about their event here.

Every August, the skies over Nampa are filled with vintage World War II fighter planes. Veteran pilots and their families rally to participate in the Warbird Roundabout in August. Want to check out what patriotic memorabilia you'll see just minutes from Boise?

Get ready Idaho, the Warbird roundup is next weekend in Nampa.

Warhawk Warbird Round Up Photos

Check Out Idaho Families Welcoming Home Deployed Soldiers These Photos will melt your heart!