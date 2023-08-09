Nampa Skies Filled With Patriotism And Freedom This Weekend [pics

It's the time of year that warms the hearts of every American, especially if you live in Canyon County. This weekend Idahoans can take a trip back to when American planes saved the world from the Axis Powers of Germany, Japan, and Italy.

To steal a phrase from National Lampoon's Animal House, no, the Germans are not bombing Pear Harbor, Nampa, or Caldwell, but the planes that saved the world from tyranny will be flying over Idaho this weekend.

It is time for the 21st Annual Warbird Roundup in Nampa, August 12-13. The event is the largest fundraiser for the Warhawk Air Museum. The roundup runs from 9 am-2 pm, and adult tickets are thirty dollars. Gates open at 8:30 am both days.

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER loading...

This year's guest speaker is Bob Cardin, the project manager for recovering the P-38 Lightning Glacier Girl that crash-landed in Greenland in July 1942 and was buried under 268 of ice. He also oversaw her 10-year restoration.

The Planes You'll See Flying in Nampa

Planes flying this weekend will be P38J Lighting Skidoo, North American B25J Mitchell, Vaught F4U Corsair, North American P-51H Mustang, North American NSJ-5 Texan, P-40E Kittyhawk Sneak Attack, P-40N Warhawk Parrot Head, and the P-51C Mustang Boise Bee.

The Warbird Roundup is Idaho’s largest two-day gathering of historic war planes from across the country. You'll see the planes fly, close and meet the pilots. The pilots are accessible and the announcers educate the crowd about each of the warbirds including their history, interesting facts, and importance to our country.

There will be food trucks and everyone with a ticket gets full access to the museum and displays.

Warhawk Warbird Round Up Photos

Check Out Idaho Families Welcoming Home Deployed Soldiers These Photos will melt your heart!