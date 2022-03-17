A massive ultra-modern mansion that has been widely touted as "America's most expensive home" has just sold for a whopping $126 million, and pictures show a staggering estate that's hard to comprehend.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the California estate simply known as "The One" sold for $126 million at a no-reserve auction in late February, according to a spokesperson from Concierge Auctions. The unidentified buyer will also pay an auction premium that will bring the total price for the massive luxury residence to $141 million.

That's a far cry from the $500 million flamboyant property developer Nile Niami originally intended to price the property, which he initially slated to bring to market in 2017. Niami got in over his head with lenders during the seven-year construction process, which culminated in one of them filing a foreclosure action in June of 2021. Niami filed for bankruptcy on the property in October of 2021 to forestall an impending foreclosure sale and give him time to sell the property on his own, ultimately listing it at $295 million.

That price was well below the original goal, but still would have made the house the most expensive in the U.S. As it stands, the sale for $126 million does not cover the outstanding debts on the property, which WSJ says totaled $190 million at the time of the auction. Though it's still a massive real estate deal, Business Insider's rundown of the most expensive homes in America lists several properties that sold for significantly more.

The mammoth estate in the ultra-exclusive Platinum Triangle area in Bel Air, Calif., features 21 bedrooms and 49 bathrooms, with a total of 105,000 square feet — which, as TopTenRealEstateDeals.com points out, is nearly twice as large as the White House. The new buyer's neighbors include Jennifer Lawrence, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus and Kylie Jenner.

The titanic mansion includes a private nightclub, a full-service beauty salon, a wellness spa, a 10,000-square-foot rooftop deck, a 400-foot private outdoor running track with glass walls that overlooks the city and a private movie theater with seating for more than 40 people.

Other amenities of the jaw-dropping property include a two-story library/office with a balcony and three windowed walls, a custom bar, a cigar lounge, a four-lane private bowling alley, a putting green, a full gym, a tennis court, a 10,000-bottle wine cellar and a garage that holds more than 30 cars and includes two car-display turntables.

The estate also includes five indoor and outdoor pools, one of which is a 64-foot indoor pool with its own attached juice bar. The mega-mansion sits on 3.8 prime acres surrounded by a moat on three sides, providing 360-degree views of the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Mountains.

See pictures of the astounding estate below.