College Basketball Reacts to Boise State Basketball News

After two years of challenging times, the Boise State Athletics Department has found a welcomed sign of hope in their men's basketball team. Leon Rice's scrappy squad won both the regular and post-season Mountain West titles. After leaving the WAC, the Broncos had never won a Mountain West basketball title since joining the league.

The Broncos even missed the announcement of their tournament selection. The team's flight was delayed, so the players watched the NCAA Tournament announcement by watching it on a laptop. Students, fans, and others greeted the unit once it arrived in Boise. The university hosted a 'watch party' to see the NCAA selection show.

Boise State will now play Memphis in Portland on Thursday. If the Broncos win, they could face the number one overall seed Gonzaga Bulldogs second-round. The Bronco's appearance as an eighth seed is the highest in the program's history. 2015 was the last time the team played in the tournament, which was in the first four-game.

5 Things Boise State Basketball Needs Now The Boise State men's basketball team under the leadership of Leon Rice has been on fire. You really can't complain about 14 wins in-a-row, even if some of them were a little scrappy. So out of all of the energy and momentum being built behind this basketball team--which one could argue, is greater than anything that the football team earned this year--what can be improved? The Broncos have the wins...here's what they need at home.

Boise's Highest Paying Jobs Do you have a bachelor's degree? Here's how much money you could be making in Boise.