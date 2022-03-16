Boise Music Festival is back June 25, 2022!

After two years away, Boise Music Festival returns to Expo Idaho for the 11th annual event! 103.5 KISS-FM, Mix 106, 104.3 WOW Country, 107.9 LITE FM, KIDO Talk Radio, and POWER 105.5 are excited to bring back Boise’s biggest one day music event! This festival will feature 40+ local artists, vendors, carnival, and our Boise Music Festival Mainstage headliners!

While we can’t share the lineup just yet (secrets are fun for us), just know we are bringing an amazing main stage lineup. The official lineup announcement will come on March 31st On-Air at 8am. Want to be the first to know the lineup? Download our station app to see the lineup at 7:30am. Keep listening to win your free tickets to Boise Music Festival!

Early Bird Tickets will be available on www.BoiseMusicFestival.com starting March 21st. This is your exclusive opportunity to buy tickets at our cheapest rate this year! April 1st tickets will increase in price so the best deal is to buy now!

What is Boise Music Festival? Take a look at some of our previous festivals and headliners.

Boise Music Festival Through The Years Boise Music Festival has been enjoyed by the Treasure Valley for 10 years.

Rain or Sun, These Concerts Are Coming To Idaho's Favorite Venue We're beyond excited for these summer concerts!