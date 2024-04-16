Third Artist Announced for Western Idaho Fair Concert Series!

The Western Idaho Fair is in August, but the concert lineup is being announced every Tuesday in April! See who was announced today, April 16th, 2024, and read about the previously revealed artists and more details down below.

Yung Gravy

Boise, it was announced that Yung Gravy will be playing at the Western Idaho Fair this year on August 21st!

Who is Yung Gravy?

According to IdahoFair.com, Gravy's journey from Soundcloud sensation to platinum-selling artist is a testament to his talent and dedication. With six billion streams and five million units sold, he has solidified his place as a powerhouse in the music world, earning multiple entries on the Billboard charts and accolades such as an honorary Stanley Cup Ring from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Yung Gravy is known for using his own special mix of soul music and oldies in his production, sampling songs and styles from the 1940’s to today. And according to the fair and his official bio, Gravy's baritone voice is reminiscent of Barry White.

Who else will be performing?

Every Tuesday in April the Western Idaho Fair will be announcing the next band/artist that will be playing at the fair this year. Last week, it was announced that Kansas will be kicking off the series with a performance on Monday, August 19th, 2024.

Next week Tuesday another band/artist will be revealed! Mark your calendars for every Tuesday in April and check back for details! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official Western Idaho Fair website at IdahoFair.com.

As for now, Nate Smith, a country musician renowned for his resilience, revival, gritty backwoods soul, and rock 'n' roll swagger is officially the second to be announced to play the Western Idaho Fair this year (Aug. 20th), along with Kansas (Aug. 19th).

Keep scrolling to see the Boise Music Festival lineup this year and other major concerts coming to the area!

