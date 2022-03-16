President Barack Obama Predicts Boise State Basketball Success
March Madness is one of the most magical times of the year. The craziness, the cheering for the underdog, the office pools-- it all makes for some fun comradery and intense rivalries!
As he does every year, the 44th President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, has completed his brackets and has shared them for all to see. Obama is known to be a lover and player of the game of basketball and his bracket is often one of the most anticipated to be rolled out each year.
Not only did Obama choose a team just hours from Boise to win the entire tournament--he chose Boise State to win and advance as well. Sure, it's one game. But we'll take the credit.
Thanks, Obama.
Aside from picking Boise State to get a win in the first round over Memphis-- he also made the following interesting takes:
- Gonzaga University to win it all--sorry, Boise. This means they'll have to defeat the Broncos according to his bracket
- A bold selection of 13-seed Vermont over a hot Arkansas team
- University of Arizona is Obama's selection to face off against the Zags in the National Championship
- Obama takes a 12-seed upset in UAB over Houston
- A win for South Dakota State, a 13-seed, over Providence is another upset Obama sees coming
- The University of South Carolina is Obama's pick to win it all in the women's bracket
Interested in seeing all of Obama's picks? You can see his men's and women's brackets, HERE.
