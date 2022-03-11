I haven't seen the new "darker and grittier" (again) Batman movie that has come out but I can tell you right now that my inner-child can't wait to see it. As a kid I was always fascinated by the fact that he had a "bat cave" down below; the man built a freaking cave under his mansion.

Now that I am an adult, caves are still as fascinating as they were when I was a kid but now it's for different reasons. With warmer temperatures on the way, my fiancée and I can't wait to explore the hidden gems of Idaho.

That brings us to some of the best caves in Idaho that you need to be exploring right now. You may need a jacket, you may need a flashlight, and that's exactly the type of adventure we're looking for.

Feeling Adventurous? The Best Caves in Idaho You Need to Explore Here are some of the best caves in Idaho you need to explore now!

This Eastern Idaho Cave is a Cool Trip for Beginning Spelunkers