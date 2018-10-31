Here is a wild story from Albuquerque, New Mexico. An actor based there, Todd Latourrette, confessed to KOB4.com that he is not, as he has claimed in the past, a war veteran who lost a hand in combat. He now admits that was a lie he told to enhance his appeal to soft-hearted casting agents. In fact, Latourrette, who suffers from bipolar disorder, cut off his own hand some years earlier during a period when he had stopped taking his medication.

Latourrette, who has appeared on the Better Call Saul episode “Quite a Ride,” and previous worked on Longmire, Manhattan, and The Men Who Stare at Goats, says he now wants to tell the truth about his life because of the pain living with the lie has caused him — and because he hopes his story could help others who are suffering from mental illness. "The power is in your hands to take your medication,” Latourrette told KOB. “So that, this, this discourse of my life doesn't need to necessarily be yours. Because, it happens quick ... it happens quick."

Here is KOB’s full report on the story: