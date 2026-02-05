It happens every year, no matter where you live, there’s always a New Year’s Eve celebration. There’s the iconic Times Square ball drop, which has led other cities, large and small, to imitate the world’s most famous celebration.

The New Year’s celebration made its way to Idaho several years ago when the ‘Potato Drop’ celebration began in Boise. The first drop was in downtown Boise before eventually being moved to the steps of the Idaho Capitol.

The made-for-TV moment has grabbed the attention of millions, as the ‘Potato Drop’ has gone worldwide, sometimes being the top-trended event on the planet. The event continues to grow with the addition of X Games-type events.

One year, the Idaho Wrestle Club competed before the big Potato dropped. The event's have been well documented. In 2023, CNN sent a crew to Boise to cover the big event. One minute the network is in Times Square with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen and the next their team is in Boise. Check out the report below.

The sky seemed to be the limit for Idaho’s beloved Potato Drop. However, this year, the event’s fireworks has caused the city of Boise to question the event’s safety. The fireworks show was longer and louder leading to an investigation following an injury to a little girl.

The Boise City Council held a meeting to determine if the ‘Fireball’ caused the injury. The Idaho Statesman reported what happened after the little girl was injured.

"After police responded to the broken glass and injured girl, an officer informed Idaho Potato Drop CEO Dylan Cline about the situation. According to body camera footage from the conversation, Cline made comments that the Potato Drop would not be held in Boise again, and made disparaging, curse-filled remarks about the city of Boise and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean."

We'll continue to monitor this story and update you on where this year's Potato Drop will take place.

