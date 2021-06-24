Boise Gas Prices Set to Explode Just In Time for 4th of July

Can I get an Amen? Hello no? Something about both of those shouldn't be in the same article, but here comes the gas rollercoaster.

Have you noticed spending more time at the pump lately and wondered why? That's when the bell goes off and you realize prices have gone up. Well, the fireworks are about to explode when you see prices hover $4 dollars per gallon.

How Much Will We Pay for Gas This Summer?

You should already notice a change. Gas is already up over $1 dollar from last year and that's on the low end. Last year, you might have paid $2.18 for gas around the 4th of July. You're paying $3.45 at Chevron on Broadway today. That continues to increase with expectations to go over $4.00 before we know it.

People are traveling this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions pulled compared to nobody traveling last year. The barrels of oils are going through the roof and so will our price per gallon.

How to Find the Cheapest Gas

Simple, Gas Buddy. You might already be aware of this app notifying you of the cheapest gas, but do you actually use it? You should because it will immediately save you money. For instance, Costco currently has the cheapest gas I see at $3.19 per gallon. That is almost .30 cents cheaper than in some places. You can see the real-time changes as there is a .30 cents spread between locations.

Quick Tip Saving On Gas In Idaho

It's obvious when you think about it. Fill your tank up early in the week.

"Very early in the week, when gas stations are generally a little bit quieter traffic-wise, is a great time to fill up," Patrick DeHanna, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "We generally see more volatility and higher prices later in the week."

Thursday is the worst time to put gas in your tank according to USA Today. Ooops.

