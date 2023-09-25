Boise State Fans React to Win Over San Diego State

Boise State rebounded from a tough start to finish off San Diego State and open Mountain West play with a victory. The team now moves on to face the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis. Kickoff is set for 2 pm Saturday on ESPN 2.

The exposure on ESPN will help both programs, especially the Broncos, who've been appearing on the less ideal channels of Fox Sports One and CBS Sports Network.

The Aztecs played Boise State tough, including driving ninety-nine yards and turning the ball over, robbing them of a touchdown. Ashton Gentry's performance was one for the record books as he rushed for 205 yards on 23 carries. The talented running back added more yards totaling 254 all purpose yards. Mr. Gentry was announced as the Mountain West Player of the Week.

The Broncos are on a two game winning streak, with their success in mind, we asked the fans what they thought of the team's chances of having a successful season. Bronco fans are used to their team being on of the best in college football. The team is currently ranked at # 67 according to the Athletic.

The Memphis Tigers are not San Diego State or North Dakota. The team lost a close game against Missouri from the SEC 34-27. They bring a balanced attack and several SEC level players.

The Broncos will have to take it up a level if they want to keep their winning streak alive.