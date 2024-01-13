Washington Huskie fans had a great two years with Kalen DeBoer, who left the team to replace Nick Saban as Alabama's football coach. The coach led the team to 11-2 and 14-1 records in 2022 and 2023. The forty-nine-year-old is now one of the highest-paid coaches in college football, making twelve million dollars per year.

The SEC motto, 'It just means more,' is not just a slogan but a way of life. Local reaction has been mixed in Alabama, while Auburn fans call coach Huskie Harsin a reference to the failed effort of former Boise State and Auburn Football Coach Bryan Harsin.

The coach thanked his family, fans, university officials and Coach Nick Saban for the opportunity to become Alabama's new football coach. He told the audience he spent a lot of time listening to the team and hearing why they chose to play at Alabama.

"It's a privilege that I don't take lightly to coach at Alabama," Coach DeBoer explained during a Saturday news conference. He has a massive challenge replacing Coach Saban in an era where players can leave for another opportunity or more money.

He called Coach Saban the best in the business and explained that he will lead on the former coach for guidance and support. The South, as Coach Harsin found out, is the most demanding territory in all of college football.

Fans React To DeBoer's Move To Bama

