Although the NFL regular season is over, the coaching carousel continues as a few more teams have fired their head coaches. Mike Vrable and Pete Carrol have been dismissed from the Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks.

Boise's Kellen Moore is still the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, as the team is looking for a new head coach. According to multiple reports from the Los Angeles media, Kellen Moore interviewed for the head coaching position. Although Coach Moore remains the favorite to become the head coach of the Los Vegas Raiders, the Chargers would be a perfect fit for the former Boise State quarterback.

Check Out Kellen Moore's Path From Boise State To Los Angeles Take a look at his path to the Los Angeles Chargers. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Coach Moore is familiar with the staff and is credited with developing franchise quarterback Justin Herbert. Chargers.com detailed their great season before Mr. Herbert was injured.

Justin Herbert YouTube/NFL loading...

The fourth-year quarterback threw for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions while also adding in 228 rushing yards and three scores in 13 games. He missed the rest of the season with a fractured finger on his throwing hand.

Washington, Tennessee, Seattle, Carolina, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Atlanta are teams looking for new head coaches. If Coach Moore would like to try his hand at college football, Alabama's Nick Saban has just retired. Can you imagine Kellem Moore at Alabama?

Kellen does not look happy at his old job. YouTube /NFL loading...

If the former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator doesn't get hired as a head coach, it's doubtful he'll stay in Los Angeles. The new coach will want to hire his own staff. Regardless of where Kellen Moore lands, he'll be a valued asset to whatever organization he works for in the NFL or college football.

The best opportunity for Coach Moore could be in Seattle. The team has a talented defense and an incredible fan base. If you look around Boise, the Seahawks are the fan favorites in our area.

NFL TEAMS LOOKING TO HIRE KELLEN MOORE A look at the current NFL openings. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller