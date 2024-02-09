As the world awaits the outcome of the Super Bowl, Boise's Kellen Moore begins his new life in Philadelphia—the talented NFL offensive coordinator in one of America's most passionate cities. The Philadelphians love their Eagles.

Coach Moore didn't get an opportunity to move from assistant to head coach, although he interviewed with several NFL teams that were looking to fill head coaching vacancies. The team lost six of its last seven games, leading to the firing of its offensive and defensive coordinators.

The coach will have to develop a system to maximize the talents of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was once considered a possible NFL MVP. Injuries and coaching turnovers caused him to regress last season.

Coach Moore has been known as a brilliant offensive mind, especially in developing quarterbacks like Dak Prescot and Justin Herbert. After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles will be under enormous pressure to win the Super Bowl.

Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni praised Kellen Moore to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"Kellen has shown a tremendous ability to lead an offense at every level of the sport while gaining the trust and respect of his players and teammates." "He is an incredibly smart football coach whose depth of knowledge of the game has helped him become a talented play-caller in this league."

Coach Moore left the Chargers due to a coaching change. The team underachieved after star quarterback Justin Herbert. After firing the head coach, the Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh from Michigan.

Many fans in Boise wanted Coach Moore to return to Boise to coach the Broncos. However, the team hired the defensive coordinator instead of the Boise legend.

