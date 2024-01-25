Just when we thought it was safe to believe Boise's Kellen Moore would become an NFL head coach, the league took a huge, indescribable turn. The Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator hasn't been dismissed by the team, though they have hired a new head coach, Jim Harbaugh.

Coach Moore has interviewed for several head coaching jobs, as we've documented here and here. The Carolina Panthers or the Atlanta Falcons could hire him.

An exciting turn of events happened in Charger Land this week. The Chicago Bears were denied the right to interview the coach for their offensive coordinator position. There was no explanation for why the Chargers denied the Bears access to the coach. Other teams have begun to ask the Chargers for permission to interview the former Boise State quarterback for their offensive coordinator positions.

Football experts believe that the new coaching staff will not retain Coach Moore. One report has Colin Kaepernick replacing the coach as the Chargers offensive coordinator. It is interesting to speculate on Kellen Moore's next job.

Both the Browns and the Eagles present great opportunities for whoever their next offensive coordinator will be. The Eagles fired their offensive coordinator after a disappointing follow-up to their Super Bowl appearance. Eagle Quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of the league's hardest workers and continues to improve.

Coach Moore did play a significant role in developing Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott, who some compared to Jalen Hurts. If he is successful in Philadelphia, one of the most demanding NFL cities, he will become a head coach within two years. The prior offensive coordinator is the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Browns seemingly already have an offensive coordinator in their head coach, Kevin Stephanski. He's the offensive genius that has guided the Cleveland ship for quite some time. DeShaun Watson, the Cleveland quarterback, is more of a traditional NFL passer with a strong arm. Mr. Watson has failed to stay healthy coming off his league suspension.

Kellen Moore is a talented coach who deserves the opportunity to lead an NFL team. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

