Boise State Misses Top 25 Ranking by Handful of Votes
Head Coach Leon Rice and his men's basketball team at Boise State University are closer--but still so far away from being a Top 25 team.
Yeah, we really believe in Leon Rice--a national treasure...
Boise State's Most Underappreciated Star
So what does a ranking look like for Boise State? Well, after a 14-win streak that is still going on, it's looking better.
No, the Broncos aren't ranked just yet but in the AP Poll, they're sitting at a hypothetical 29th place, meaning that they're 4th in receiving votes to be ranked-- behind Alabama Murray State, and St. Mary's.
Many Boise State fans are salty to be trailing teams like Alabama with 7 wins-- but here is the brutal truth about Boise State basketball: the resume of wins really isn't THAT impressive in the grand scheme. Even with 7 loses, the team has defeated #8 Baylor, #6 Houston, and #2 Gonzaga. To be honest--it's crazy to us that they AREN'T ranked.
Boise State has 10 games remaining-- the most difficult of them being Wyoming and Colorado State-- 6 of those 10 are at home, so ideally ExtraMile Arena will continue to pack-out.
Moral of the story? Two more wins and yes, you've got our vote to be ranked, Boise State.
