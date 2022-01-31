Boise State Misses Top 25 Ranking by Handful of Votes

Head Coach Leon Rice and his men's basketball team at Boise State University are closer--but still so far away from being a Top 25 team.

Yeah, we really believe in Leon Rice--a national treasure...

Boise State's Most Underappreciated Star Boise State seems to mean "football" for most, right? On a national stage, after all, it's the blue turf and the success that the Broncos have had on it that made the university a household name. What happens on the hardwood, however, is far from appreciated at the level that it should be. Leon Rice came to Boise State as a blessing from one of the most powerful basketball programs in the nation: Gonzaga University. Now, the winningest basketball coach in the history of the school seems to take immediate heat if the Broncos aren't in the Final Four. Spoiled by wins on the football field, fans seem to expect the same of the basketball program but when the investment in basketball is so much less than football--can you really have these types of expectations!?

So what does a ranking look like for Boise State? Well, after a 14-win streak that is still going on, it's looking better.

No, the Broncos aren't ranked just yet but in the AP Poll, they're sitting at a hypothetical 29th place, meaning that they're 4th in receiving votes to be ranked-- behind Alabama Murray State, and St. Mary's.

Many Boise State fans are salty to be trailing teams like Alabama with 7 wins-- but here is the brutal truth about Boise State basketball: the resume of wins really isn't THAT impressive in the grand scheme. Even with 7 loses, the team has defeated #8 Baylor, #6 Houston, and #2 Gonzaga. To be honest--it's crazy to us that they AREN'T ranked.

Boise State has 10 games remaining-- the most difficult of them being Wyoming and Colorado State-- 6 of those 10 are at home, so ideally ExtraMile Arena will continue to pack-out.

Moral of the story? Two more wins and yes, you've got our vote to be ranked, Boise State.

