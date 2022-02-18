Boise State’s Biggest Fumble Is Happening This Off-Season

What's happening in the world of Boise State athletics these days? In short: a lot. By the way, a lot of "firsts" are going on as well--let's take a look at Boise State's Basketball program. The team hardly gets any love, rarely has full stands, and even despite making it to some post-season tournaments and playing for the winningest coach in Boise State history, Leon Rice, they can't catch a break.

Now, the team leads the Mountain West Conference and is in almost every experts March Madness projections.

Just a few weeks ago, we shared with you five things that Boise State Basketball needs: NOW.

5 Things Boise State Basketball Needs Now The Boise State men's basketball team under the leadership of Leon Rice has been on fire. You really can't complain about 14 wins in-a-row, even if some of them were a little scrappy. So out of all of the energy and momentum being built behind this basketball team--which one could argue, is greater than anything that the football team earned this year--what can be improved? The Broncos have the wins...here's what they need at home.

Since publishing that, several of the things on that list have came true-- did you read this, Mr. Dickey!?

One of the biggest missing pieces behind all of this success that the men's basketball program is seeing comes down to unity.

Where's the football program?

Over the last several weeks as the hype around the city has built up (finally) for a Boise State basketball team that continues to find ways to win, the football team has been silent.

It's no secret, the football program at Boise State is the single largest operation under Boise State athletics. The football team gets the bulk of the money and all of the attention. It's the football team that many think of when Boise State comes up in major conference conversations like the Big 12-- but the football team can't carry all of the weight. In fact, perhaps that's the biggest "eye-sore" for those in the major conferences: can Boise State be competitive in more than just football?

The biggest fumble happening in the football program right now is their lack of cross-promotion for their fellow student-athletes on the basketball court.

Just yesterday we asked one of the most knowledgeable Boise State guys we know, B.J. Rains if we were missing something. He shared with us, as you can see above, that we aren't the only ones.

Minutes later, Boise State Football is tweeting about the countdown until fall kickoff.

That's nice...but do you see what's happening in ExtraMile Arena, y'all?

There is no reason that the football team and head coach Andy Avalos shouldn't be in those games and hyping up the crowd at halftime. Coach Avalos has a massive following-- how about challenging Bronco Nation to get out to a BASKETBALL game? The more that all of these programs win, the more respect the university's programs are going to get when the Big 12 or the PAC 12 come calling.

It's time for the football program to turn it on for their fellow students playing basketball.

Where ya at, Broncos!?

Boise State Basketball is on a hot streak and we believe that hands down the most underappreciated star on campus is at the helm of that success:

Boise State's Most Underappreciated Star Boise State seems to mean "football" for most, right? On a national stage, after all, it's the blue turf and the success that the Broncos have had on it that made the university a household name. What happens on the hardwood, however, is far from appreciated at the level that it should be. Leon Rice came to Boise State as a blessing from one of the most powerful basketball programs in the nation: Gonzaga University. Now, the winningest basketball coach in the history of the school seems to take immediate heat if the Broncos aren't in the Final Four. Spoiled by wins on the football field, fans seem to expect the same of the basketball program but when the investment in basketball is so much less than football--can you really have these types of expectations!?

Boise State's 2022 Football Schedule Released After a lack-luster year for the football team at Boise State University, fans aren't sure what to expect this year. Of course, most fans expect greatness--and a trip to a major bowl game! With more stability in the coaching world and a senior Hank Bachmeier, could the Broncos return to the major stage? Here is their official schedule for fall of 2022!