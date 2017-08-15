Do you have parents or grandparents who enjoy visiting national parks? Did you know they can get a lifetime park pass for only $10? Well it's $10 until August 27th, then the price goes up to $80. Spread the word so your friends and family don't miss out!

Or better yet, how about making the purchase for them as a gift!

Seniors 62 years and older have until August 27th to purchase a lifetime park pass at all national parks. Tt's a great deal, but it's about to become 8 times more expensive.

On Monday, the park pass increases to $80 plus a $10 processing fee. Also beginning on the 28th you will be able to purchase a year long pass for $20.