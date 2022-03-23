Legendary Dallas star Linda Gray is selling her spectacular rural California estate for just under $3 million, and pictures show a private paradise that's perfect for anyone who wants to get away from the urban grind.

Gray's 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 4,800-square-foot custom-built home in the canyon country outside of Los Angeles sits on just under three acres of prime rural California ranch land, and she's asking $2,995,000 for the property.

Celebrated architect A. Quincy Jones designed the midcentury modern main residence, and he incorporated outdoor elements including exposed rocks, wood and organic textural elements into a chic modern look for a truly one-of-a-kind home. The estate's interior amenities include a massive sunken living room with vaulted ceilings and stripped tree trunks serving as the vertical supports, while skylights and glass walls afford surrounding views of the stunning property, and multiple doors step directly onto the exterior stone patios.

There's also a well-equipped chef's kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven, as well as a separate exercise room. The estate's master suite offers floor-to-ceiling built-in bookcases, a skylight, a raised fireplace, a window seat that looks out over the grounds and doors that step directly onto the exterior living areas.

The gated, ultra-private property is a private horse ranch with stables for four horses, as well as a combined tack room and barn. The luxurious retreat also boasts a private tennis court, a swimmer's pool with a spa, organic gardens, a koi pond, a chicken coop and lush natural landscaping to complete the exterior of the estate. The patio areas offer outdoor living spaces, dining and entertaining spots, and they open directly back onto multiple rooms in the main house for perfectly integrated indoor-outdoor living. The property also includes a two-story guest house.

Gray starred on Dallas as Sue Ellen Ewing from its premiere in 1978 until 1989, during which time it became an international television phenomenon. She has gone on to a long career as an actor, director, producer, spokesperson and author.

Billy Rose, Natasha Sizlo and Andrea Korchek with the Agency hold the listing on Gray's estate. Click through the pictures below to see inside Gray's stunning California home, and keep scrolling to see what the cast of Dallas all look like today.

PICTURES: 'Dallas' Legend Linda Gray Selling Spectacular Rural California Estate Legendary Dallas star Linda Gray is selling her spectacular rural California estate for just under $3 million, and pictures show a private paradise that's perfect for anyone who wants to get away from the urban grind.

Gray's 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 4,800-square-foot custom-built home in the canyons outside of Los Angeles sits on just under three acres of prime rural California ranch land. The gated, ultra-private property is a private horse ranch with stables for four horses, as well as a tack room and barn. There's also a private tennis court; a swimmer's pool with spa, organic gardens, a koi pond, a chicken coop and lush landscaping to complete the exterior of the estate.

The midcentury modern main residence was designed by A. Quincy Jones, who incorporated outdoor elements including exposed rocks, wood and stones into a chic modern look for a truly one-of-a-kind home. The property also includes a two-story guest house.

You Won't Believe What the Cast of 'Dallas' Look Like Now:

[galleryid="204:503469"]