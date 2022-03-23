These Boise Puppies Are Ready to Go Home! Happy National Puppy Day

Literally anytime I leave my house, I see people out and about with their dogs, and I personally think it’s safe to say that Idahoans are definitely … “dog people.”

Every day should be about puppies, but according to National Today, it is officially National Puppy Day!

And there’s no better way to celebrate than by looking at adorable photos, spending time with our own puppies, or by adding a new pup to our families.

I was able to speak with folks over at the West Valley Humane Society and the Puppyland Idaho store in Meridian, and they both said there's absolutely no shortage of available puppies, and that this is one of the best times of year to make that decision.

I personally have some dogs of my own, and it just wouldn't be the same without them—they're family. So, whether you're here to celebrate National Puppy Day by checking out these adorable photos, or you'd like to get a new puppy before Summer, you're in the right place.

Stick around and keep scrolling for pictures of all the adorable puppies 👇

West Valley Humane Society is open by appointment only. If you want to adopt or come look at a puppy, then you'd need to fill out an adoption application. Once the application is filled out, the staff will get in contact with you as soon as possible to schedule an appointment to come in!

West Valley Humane Society Puppies, National Puppy Day! It is National Puppy Day! [03/23/2022] Here are the puppies at the West Valley Humane Society right now :)

Puppyland Idaho's Puppies, National Puppy Day! It is National Puppy Day! [03/23/2022] Here are the puppies at the Puppyland Idaho right now :)

