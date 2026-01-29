The community continues to mourn the loss of Roland Steadham. He was a meteorologist at CBS 2 who captivated viewers with his ‘Adventure Weather’ forecast. Mr. Steadham was also a pilot who took his viewers with him as he flew all over the Gem State.

He leaves behind his wife, children, and grandchildren. The Treasure Valley was shocked to hear the news of a plane crash near Emmett, costing Mr. Steadham and Dallin Laufenberg of Meridian their lives.

Initial reports state the plane may have hit power lines, causing it to crash into the frigid Payette River. The tributes for Mr. Steadham, who worked across the country before moving to Boise over 10 years ago.

Although based in Boise, he made impact across the country. Several of his former coworkers took to the air honoring Mr. Steadham.

CBS 2 has been sharing several heartfelt testimonials from current and former coworkers. Although Idaho doesn't get severe weather like other parts of the country, Mr. Steadham’s steadiness on the air was a calming influence.

We send our sincere condolences to his family, friends, coworkers and viewers. He will be missed.

