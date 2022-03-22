10 Bizarro Idaho Laws You Might Be Breaking
Law-abiding citizen or Idaho outlaw?
Breaking any of these loopy laws could land even the most upstanding Idahoan in jail.
ONE || Eagle would rather its residents sweep it under the rug. It's a violation of city code for folks to sweep house dirt out into the street.
TWO || Idaho Falls or Fun Police? A kid as young as 15 can start clockin' miles on the open road, but it's a crime for seniors 88 & older to ride a motorcycle in this municipality. Talk about bassackwards logic!
THREE || It's against the law for Idaho attorneys to charge widows a fee for moving their piano into a different room.
FOUR || It's considered a crime to ride merry-go-rounds on Sundays. Perhaps it pertains to the day of rest philosophy? If you're reading this & you know the story behind this law, message me through the app!
FIVE || Humans are prohibited from inhabiting dog kennels. Moving on...
SIX || Seriously, Tamarack? Purchasing onions & selling chickens after dusk without a permit or the Sheriff's permission is a no-go.
SEVEN || Hunting from a helicopter, airborne or grounded, is forbidden.
EIGHT || Potatoes are serious business in Idaho. Selling a spud marred with blemishes, rot, or sun spots can earn you a six-month stay in the slammer.
NINE || Smile! You live in Pocatello. That's pretty much all there is to this weird rule. RBF'ers, beware--sour pusses are banned in this town.
TEN || Crazy for your better half? Keep your PDA sessions 18 minutes and under or get a room...in jail.