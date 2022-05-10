Elon Musk Thinks He’s Going to ‘Die Under Mysterious Circumstances’

Elon Musk took to Twitter to predict his death.

The billionaire made a startling pronouncement about dying suddenly and mysteriously on the social media platform over the weekend. "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya," he wrote to his followers.

The announcement came after Musk shared a statement from Russian space minister Dmitry Rogozin, according to Newsweek. An English translation of the statement, which was reportedly shared with Russian media, accused the Tesla CEO of supplying Ukrainian forces with internet access via his Starlink system and threatened retribution.

"And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult — no matter how much you'll play the fool," the statement read.

"There are no angels in war," Musk wrote in a thread attached to the statement.

Check out Musk's tweets below:

It was not immediately clear if Musk's tweet about dying was directly related to Rogozin's statement.

Either way, the message caused a stir on social media. His mother Maye Musk responded in horror. "That's not funny," she wrote. In response he promised to "do his best to stay alive."

He added that he was not afraid of the concept of being sent to hell. "Thank you for your blessing," he wrote to a commenter. "But I'm ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination, since the vast majority of all humans ever born will be there."

Check out the follow-up tweets below:

Musk also willed Twitter to YouTube influencer MrBeast who asked if he could take over the app if he were to die.

Of course, that will all depend on whether or not Musk's offer to buy out the social media platform will go through. Twitter accepted the staggering $44 billion offer in late April. However, it has since been called into question.

The Guardian notes that some think Musk might attempt to lower his offer in the face of diminishing returns from the tech company.

Either way, the billionaire has continued to allude to his takeover on the platform. He shared a message about "platform regulation" from the Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for Internal Market.

"We are very much on the same page," Musk wrote.

Check out the tweets below: