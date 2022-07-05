What Does the City of Boise Actually Smell Like?

You know, Boise is known for a lot of things – you’ve got the Broncos, the State Capitol, and even the Old Idaho Penitentiary. One thing I had no idea we were known for, however, is the smell.

One of the greatest things about this job is we get to explore the far corners of the world wide web and in this case, I stumbled down the rabbit hole of Twitter. I, for some reason, was curious as to what people were saying about the smell of Boise and let me just tell you, it didn’t disappoint.

Do you agree with how Boise smells? Did one of these tweets describe the odor of Boise perfectly? Let’s dive into some of the things that people are saying Boise smells like.

Which of These Smells Best Describes Boise? The people of Twitter are sharing what they think Boise smells like. Which one of these is the most accurate?

6 Reviews of Boise That Are Pure Savagery We stumbled across some scathing reviews of Boise from former residents who no longer call the Treasure Valley home. What side of the bed did these people wake up on?

