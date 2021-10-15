Extreme Boise Winter Forecasts Suggest These Bills Will Rise

Photo by: Keleluv

Just last year, it seemed like the weather and the seasons went almost unnoticed. With all of the noise going on socially and politically due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the "little things" just passed us by. Now that we're slowly but surely getting "back out there", the weather is inevitably going to begin to impact our plans that once again, are coming back.

If you haven't already heard--long-term projection forecasts are predicting an increase in a certain monthly bill because of THESE red-flag warnings for winter..

15 Signs Boise Could Be in For a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter

According to the Farmer's Almanac, these are some mostly non-weather signs that Boise could be in for a harsh winter. Have you noticed any of them happening?

Yes, it's beginning to sound like winter might be a little brutal. 

So what does a brutal winter mean for our bills? Well, according to finance experts, the increasing price in fuels is really going to impact your heating expenses.


By the way, if you or someone you know could use a helping hand this winter with the cost of gas to heat your home--regardless of this potential increase, you can find financial assistance programs from the Intermountain Gas Company, HERE.

 

Snowmageddon 2017

It was the winter that we'll never forget in the Treasure Valley -- scroll down to see these freezing cold photos

