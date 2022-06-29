Idahoans Painful Prepare To Hit The Road This Weekend

Idahoans and most Americans are preparing for the upcoming Independence Day holiday weekend. Retailers and those in the hospitality industry are prepping for a busy weekend of work. It seems that the American public can't get a break when it comes to the cost of travel.

We can never get a break when it comes to the cost of a tank of gas. Two years ago, Idahoans enjoyed record low fuel prices, yet travel was restricted due to Covid concerns. Sure, you could travel to some places that weren't closed due to hot spots, but several popular destinations were closed or had mask mandates. I missed my annual Oregon Coast trip because Lincoln City was under health restrictions.

Idaho, except for a few counties, has a low rate of Covid concerns, which translates to the state being open for business. The problem is that fuel costs are out of control. We hear the radio reports that gas prices are falling nationally, but as we've all experienced, relief will take a long time. The good news is that gas prices have fallen in the past two weeks. The bad news is that the price drop is insignificant to our wallets.

How many people from Idaho will be traveling this weekend? AAA reports 285,000 Idahoans will hit the road. How much will they pay at the pump for their getaway?

'Idaho's average price for a gallon of regular is $5.22, which is three cents more than a week ago and 50 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average has been falling for the past two weeks and currently sits at $4.88 per gallon, which is nine cents less than a week ago but 22 cents more than a month ago.'

Let's hope we can all laugh at this year's historically high gas prices next year. We might as well laugh because it's too painful to cry.

