Four Deer Shot and Left to Waste in East Idaho

-An Idaho conversation officer said four mule deer were shot sometime around the Christmas holiday and left to waste in eastern Idaho and have asked for help from the public.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, eastern Idaho officers say the four mule deer does were shot sometime between Dec. 24 and 28, near the Teton Dam site about 20 miles east of Rexburg. Officials say the deer had no fear of humans and wouldn't have been spooked if someone drove real close to them. Officials are encouraging people to call in any information they may have on this incident.

The public can call Citizens Against Poaching at 1-800-632-5999 to report anything suspicious. People who call the hotline can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward if the tip results in a citation. Officials ask that people provide as detailed description of people or vehicles that may have been involved in an incident.