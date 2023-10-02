2023 Idaho Big Game Hunting Guide: Everything You Need to Know

We’re well-into Fall, and Halloween is just around the corner... and while this is exciting and most of us are focused on regular fall festivities, there are many Idahoans gearing up for a big hunting season! That’s right, Idaho's 2023 big game hunting season is here, and we've got you covered with the essential details below.

This guide covers seasons and rules for deer, elk, pronghorn, black bear, mountain lion, and gray wolf.

Before you kick-off your hunting adventures, remember that Idaho is divided into game management units. Download the 2023 rules from Idaho Fish and Game, and refer to the map on pages 84 and 85 to find your preferred hunting areas. From there, look up the unit numbers to find specific season dates and restrictions.

Don't forget your licenses and tags. You'll need a hunting license, and for gray wolf trapping, a trapping license is mandatory. Additionally, each big game species requires its own tag.

What's New in 2023?

What's new according to the updated seasons and rules information for big game hunting in Idaho?

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD): Efforts are underway to reduce CWD-positive animals in the Slate Creek drainage.

Mule Deer: Antlerless mule deer tag opportunities are reduced in Units 40, 41, 42, 45, and 54.

White-tailed Deer: General seasons are extended until November 20 in Units 19A, 23, and 24.

Elk: Changes in antlerless harvests in Units 22 and 32A.

Pronghorn: New either-sex hunt in Units 31, 32, and 32A.

