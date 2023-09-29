Idaho Fish & Game Close Fishing and Hunting Along the Snake River

In a crucial response to a growing threat, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission held a conference call on September 29th to decide whether or not to suspend fishing, hunting, and trapping along certain parts of the Snake River. The result? A significant decision to protect our beloved Snake River, a lifeblood to our state.

On that Friday morning, the Commission voted to officially shut down fishing, hunting, and trapping below the high-water mark of the Snake River around Twin Falls, where quagga mussel larvae have been found, and is quickly starting to spread.

This closure will stretch for approximately 23 miles, covering the area from Twin Falls to the Ken Curtis Bridge (also known as the Highway 46 bridge).

This action isn't a solo act; it supports the broader closure already imposed by the Idaho Department of Agriculture, the leading agency in battling aquatic invasive species. To learn more about quagga mussels, visit this recent press release.

Quagga mussels are notorious invaders, spreading through watercraft and gear that come into contact with their microscopic larvae. Surprisingly, it's not just boats; even our four-legged friends can play a role.

Terry Thompson, Magic Valley Regional Communications Manager, pointed out, "We're seeing a lot of dogs in these waters, whether folks are taking them for a riverside stroll or training their dogs for waterfowl hunting," according to this official press release from the Idaho Fish and Game.

The Idaho Department of Agriculture's guidelines require a 30-day quarantine for dogs exposed to contaminated waters, a rule that also applies to equipment like boats, kayaks, waders, and more.

These measures show Idaho's commitment to protecting its precious waterways from this relentless invasive species. Keep an eye out for further updates on this issue.

