You Must Know This 1 Important Law Before You Go Hunting in Idaho

In a friendly reminder from Idaho Fish and Game, hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to get familiar with Idaho's trespass laws before they go hunting. While it might feel like a long time ago, the rules changed in 2018.

And it's crucial to stay informed, as rules might change down the road, too.

Here are the ground rules, as outlined in this Instagram post from Idaho Fish and Game:

1. Private Land Requires Permission: If you're planning to roam on private property, you must obtain permission from that landowner, first. It's not just a courtesy; it's the law.

2. Responsibility Rests on You: As an outdoor enthusiast, it's your responsibility to confirm whether you're on public or private land. Use maps, GPS devices, and smartphone apps to assist you.

3. Changing Property Posting Laws: The rules regarding how landowners must post their property have evolved over the years. Be sure to stay up-to-date with the latest requirements to avoid any unintentional trespassing.

4. Increased Fines for Violations: Trespass violations can now result in higher fines and stricter regulation, making it even more critical to respect property boundaries.

Ranch gate is locked and chained with mountains and brush in the background. JohnnyH5 loading...

Click here for all the updates to the 2023 Big Game Season and Rules, and if you're seeking permission to access private lands, there's a permission form available in that document. You can also find permission forms at your nearest Fish and Game office.

Remember, a little knowledge goes a long way in preserving Idaho's natural beauty while respecting private property rights.

