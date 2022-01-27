Idaho Comedian Ryan Hamilton Moves Show Dates After Being Hit by A Bus

Ryan Hamilton, born and raised in Ashton, was slammed into by a bus in Salt Lake City earlier this week.

Ryan, most notorious for his special on Netflix, Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face, posted this to his Facebook page: “I am sorry to say I have to move some upcoming shows as I was in an accident. I was hit as a pedestrian in a crosswalk by a shuttle bus."

As you can imagine, Ryan has multiple injuries. He has a compound fractured arm that required surgery. He also has seven broken ribs, a punctured lung, and a collapsed lung. He reported that he is not able to fly until cleared by his doctors.

According to this Facebook post, Ryan is now in Idaho so he can recover around his family, and he had this to say to his fans ...

“I’m also grateful for my fans. I understand you may be disappointed, as I am, especially regarding Salt Lake City this weekend. I know you may have had tickets for close to two years and made plans that are difficult to change. Please know this is a huge blow to me, and I am very sorry for the effects it will have on all of you. I am working hard and looking forward to being back as soon as I can give you the show you deserve.”

This is a huge bummer for both Ryan and his fans. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting Ryan and attending a few of his shows, and the dude is absolutely hilarious. I am wishing him a speedy recovery so he can get back to making all of us laugh.

