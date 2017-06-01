FREE Pool Day Comes to Nampa This Weekend

Don't let Thursday's clouds and chance of rain fool you! Summer is here in the Treasure Valley and it's going to be another HOT weekend! Need to cool down and catch some sun by the pool?

Do it for FREE this Saturday in Nampa! Nampa Parks and Recreation is hosting their 4th Annual Summer Splashtacular. Summer swim season starts with FREE entry to Lakeview Water Park or Lincoln Pool on Saturday from 1-4:45 p.m. Never been there before? Here's what you need to know!

Lakeview Water Park

You'll find the water park inside Lakeview Park on 7th Street North in Nampa. Their pool has a beach entry, spraying water toys and an island to lay back and catch some rays on. Feeling adventurous? Take a ride down their huge, two story looping water slide! Regular afternoon hours for the water park are 1-4:45 p.m. and evening hours are 6-8:45 p.m.

Lincoln Pool

Splash into Lincoln Pool located inside Lions Park along Davis Avenue. This pool has all kinds of spouting, spraying and shooting on-deck water toys for the kids. For the older kids, they've got a diving board to jump or dive into the deep end. Regular afternoon hours for the pool are 1-4:45 p.m. and evening hours are 6-8:45 p.m.

The Summer Splashtacular will also feature water safety demonstrations and educational booths focusing on like jacket safety, reach or throw don't go and sun safety. Anyone who finishes all the safety stations will be in to win an outdoor pool punch pass, free session of swimming lesson and other cool summer prizes.

Not in Nampa? Boise's public pools also open this weekend. Click below for their locations and hours!