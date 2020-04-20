Fuel Is Cheap; How To Find The Cheapest

Fuel prices are as lower than I can ever recall since I've been a licensed driver-- a whole whopping ten years, by the way!

I don't know about you, but I'm definitely enjoying being able to fill up my tank for a LOT cheaper than normal. Granted, none of us are driving as much as we may normally be during the State of Idaho 'Stay At Home' order.

SO, when savings on fuel are as low as we may see them for another very long time-- how can you get the best bang for your pump!? As always, there's an app for that.

I downloaded a popular app called "Fuel Buddy" and it maps out every gas station in town-- you can find the cheapest price in the area or the cheapest that is near your current location. You can help out the cause, too, by contributing prices that you see around town during the day.

As I write this, it looks like Costco has the lowest price, at $1.63. Not a member? The Albertsons on Apple has the same price.

To check out the app for yourself click HERE.