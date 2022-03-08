Gas prices all over the country are skyrocketing. More people are turning to carpools around Idaho and all over the U.S. The quick spike in gas prices are likely to continue. According to The Outlook, "The price spike is due to several factors. Most notably, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is leading to reduced supply of oil and gas, as many would-be buyers are cutting consumption of Russian oil. Russia is traditionally the third largest oil supplier in the world, accounting for 11% of global production."

Drivers are finding more creative ways to lessen driving and to find the best deal on gas. Costco is pretty much always less expensive when it comes to gasoline than most other commercial gas stations. The proof is in this picture. Taken at the Costco in Boise off of Cole road this photo shows the crazy lines that Idahoans are willing to wait in to fill up on a deal.

Costco Gas Line, photo by Karl Seideman Costco Gas Line, photo by Karl Seideman loading...

East Idaho News broke down the numbers, "Today, the U.S. average price for regular is $4.07, which is 46 cents more than a week ago, 63 cents more than a month ago, and $1.30 more than a year ago. Meanwhile, Idaho’s average price is $3.96, which is 42 cents more than a week ago, 44 cents more than a month ago, and $1.24 more than a year ago. The Gem State currently ranks 26th in the country for most expensive fuel."

Naturally I decided to look up ways to save on gas or at least help a full tank last as long as possible. Here are some tips I found:

There are a handful of apps that can locate and tell you where the nearest cheapest gas is. Try GasBuddy, Gas Guru, AAA Mobile App or even the mapping app Waze.

Take advantage of gas rewards. A lot of grocery stores and or just the gas companies themselves have discount programs for loyal shoppers. For years I didn't take advantage of because it was a bit of a pain to set up and remember, but now, it is definitely worth a few extra minutes.

Drive kindly and keep the speed limit. This may seem like it doesn't make a big difference but aggressive drivers who are all gas, brake, gas, brake and zipping in and out of traffic are burning way more fuel than the person driving responsibly and not accelerating constantly.

USA Today says, "Don’t speed. Fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars. Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%, according to AAA."

They also say, "Travel light: Take anything you don’t need out of your vehicle. For every 100 pounds you carry around, you lose 1% to 2% in fuel efficiency, or 8 cents a gallon, according to Gillis."

