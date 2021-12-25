Great Polar Bear Challenge Returns, Benefiting Make-A-Wish Idaho

It's back and just as COLD as ever-- the 19th annual 'Great Polar Bear Challenge' will be taking place at Lucky Peak Reservoir!

For 18 years, this event created for only the bravest of souls, has benefited Make-a-Wish of Idaho and the many children for whom they serve. Many people believe that wishes only go to children who are terminally ill-- but critically ill are who benefit from the works of this great local organization. These wishes being grated are not a "last wish" but a lasting wish.

The ability to grant a wish for a child right here in the State of Idaho is in your hands on New Year's Day--won't you take a plunge?

It's a fun and creative way to raise funds for an organization that works tirelessly for children and families alike here in Idaho. One of our favorite aspects of this is that all funds raised stay right here in our great state--truly helping our neighbors.

Interested? Here's how you can help!

On Saturday, January 1st of 2022--take a PLUNGE and join the Great Polar Bear Challenge! Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Spring Shores Marina--with the challenge taking place at 11:00 a.m.! To sign up for the craziness online, click HERE.

Wanting to sleep-in or simply NOT plunge into freezing cold water? We get it. You can donate and support the cause as a whole, or sponsor someone who has already registered! How about giving some funds towards Idaho's News Channel 7 star Larry Gebert? You can see a list of donors and find donation links, HERE.

We should also not that there will be some awesome prizes for the TOP child and adult fundraisers!

With a goal of $50,000 to help local Wish Kids here in Idaho--every penny will help! Over 145 Idaho children are waiting for their wish to come true and your donation can help make that happen!

Editors Note: Kevin Miller of KIDO Talk Radio and Mateo of 103.5 KISS FM are honored to host this annual event along side Larry Gebert of Idaho's News Channel 7!

Credit: Mateo, Townsquare Media

