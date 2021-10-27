History Lesson: Why is it Called “Boise”?

Ah Boise, the great state of Idaho's Capitol city. The heart of the Treasure Valley. The most populated city in the gem state. Currently one of the most sought after moving destinations in the country. Boise is a special place. Compared to the nearby dry deserts of southern Idaho 'The City of Trees' is a welcome and stunning contrast.

So where did the name originate? How did Boise get it's name? By the way if you are new to the area or just don't know better, an important tip - it is pronounced Boy-See, not Boy-Z. It may seem like a small thing, but to locals, the correct pronunciation is a big deal.

I have compiled three explanations from three different sources on the origin of the cities name. My favorite description is the third coming from a man who grew up in Boise and said he paid attention in elementary school. He nailed it.

According to answertoall.com, "Boise was named by early 19th-century French Canadian trappers for the tree-lined river (French boisé, “wooded”) that provided relief for travelers crossing the desolate Snake River plain."

According to Little Cow Mountain Farm, "The trees seen by the founders of Boise were cottonwoods and willows that congregated along the river, pines, and firs miles away. The Boise River was named by French-Canadian trappers. They called it La Riviere Boisse, which translates from the French as The Wooded River."

When the question was asked on Quora, Kyle Antonini replied saying he grew up in Boise and paid attention in elementary school. What a great response.

