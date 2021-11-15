Holiday Bazaars are Popping Up All Over the Boise Area, Here are the Ones Coming Up in the Treasure Valley
One of my favorite Elementary School memories was in November of my 5th grade year. There was a Christmas Bazaar at my school and students and families were invited and encouraged to join in and prepare a table of crafts, gifts, or treats to sell. My little entrepreneur spirt couldn't wait to create something unique and sell it to earn a few extra bucks. My mom has always been crafty so with her help we created adorable little mini stockings with various goodies inside, each one had a small Christmas stuffed animal, a candy cane and other little treats and holiday themed fun trinkets and goodies. They were a hit and I sold out, each sell was a little thrill for my 10 year old self. Of course I walked around the bazaar and spent most of my earnings at other booths but I was set on Christmas gifts.
As an adult I have frequented various holiday bazaars and they are always worth it. The unique, interesting, and local community feeling makes it magical. Have someone on your Christmas list that is hard to shop for? You are bound to find something that they will love at a bazaar.
A few have already taken place around the Treasure Valley but there are certainly more coming up that is worth marking your calendars for. Here are the upcoming Christmas and Holiday Bazaars in the Treasure Valley.