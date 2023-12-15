8 Most Common Holiday Scams in Idaho: Don’t Fall for Them, Boise!

The holiday season is upon us, Boise, and while it's important to celebrate, it's crucial to remain aware of the man holiday scams in Idaho and throughout the country. Even in our little corner of the Treasure Valley, scammers are active and looking to take advantage of you this Christmas.

Whether you’re leaving your home and traveling to see loved ones, or simply making an increased number of online purchases for gifts, it's imperative to stay informed so that we don’t get scammed by the terrible people trying to ruin the holidays. Keep scrolling for a list of the 8 most common holiday scams in Idaho.

In the hustle and bustle of the season, scammers are well-aware that people are on the move, spending more, and often extremely distracted.

Here are some key pointers to keep in mind:

Trust your instincts and exercise caution in all transactions.

Question the legitimacy of any suspicious activity; if it feels off, it probably is. Have you seen deals that are too good to be true? They probably are.

Be on the look-out for phishing attempts seeking to exploit your personal information.

Pay attention to website URLs and look for errors and unnecessary periods, hyphens, or underscores.

Strengthen your online security with better passwords, 2-factor authentication, and regular password changes.

Don't click on links from unknown sources.

Safeguard your devices with antivirus software and firewalls to combat cyber threats.

Exercise extra caution when checking out and making payments, ensuring secure and legitimate transactions.

This holiday season, be proactive in protecting yourself from scams. Check out our compiled list of the most common holiday scams and discover how you can steer clear of these pitfalls. Let's celebrate the season with joy and peace of mind.

