Is Snowing in March a Normal Thing for the Boise Area?

Living in Boise offers the unique experience of navigating all four seasons, and sometimes even in a single day—a comical reality that we all try to embrace. It's just funny because it's true. It's March 4th, 2024, and the Treasure Valley officially received more snow, and we're in for more in the coming weeks. Is this normal?

Those who are familiar with Idaho's weather fluctuations know that "second winters" are somewhat common in this area. Enter "Fake Spring," a phenomenon where the sun comes out, the snow completely melts away, and just when you think it's officially spring, we go right back into winter. How normal is it for Boise to receive snow like this during March?

How much snow does the Boise area usually get in March?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports an annual range of 18-21 inches. Notably, snowfall in February and March has been on the rise. Between 2015 and 2020, February saw a total of 25.6 inches of snow, while 2021 recorded 14.2 inches, highlighting the unpredictable nature of Idaho's weather during these months.

If you’re not from here, you’re probably thinking this is absolutely crazy. However, rest assured that the winters in the Treasure Valley are totally manageable, and when springtime finally graces us, transitioning into the breathtaking beauty of an Idaho summer, you'll find that the wait is more than worth it.

Stay safe out there!

