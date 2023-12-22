The Perfect Stocking Stuffer for Last-Minute Shoppers in Boise

Christmas is just days away, and in the whirlwind of holiday preparations, finding the perfect stocking stuffer can be a challenging and stressful task. However, we have a nice, stress-free solution for you!

Wendy's stores throughout the Treasure Valley have officially brought back their Frosty Key Tags, making them the perfect last-minute stocking stuffer for Christmas. For just $3, Boise residents can secure a year's worth of FREE Frosty's in 2024 and contribute to a noble cause.

The deal is simple but satisfying – purchase a $3 Frosty Key Tag, and enjoy a Free Jr. Frosty with any purchase every day until the end of 2024. This is not only an awesome offer for Frosty lovers, but also a chance to support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® as nearly all proceeds from the key tags will go directly toward helping children find loving homes.

They've done this in previous years, too, but it used to be that you had to have the physical keychain with you when you order. Now, in new updates they've added a digital version stored on the Wendy's App!

As the clock ticks down to Christmas, the $3 Frosty Key Tag is a good solution for those searching for a thoughtful, easy, creative, inexpensive, and tasty stocking stuffer for their friends or family.

How long does the deal last?

Technically, until February 14th, 2024. However, the majority of the Key Tags are sold during Christmas time and the New Year. The Key Tags are valid through December 31st, 2024. Don't miss out on this awesome deal, and the amazing opportunity to help kids in need.

