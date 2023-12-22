What is Idaho’s “Best City for Christmas?” Is It Boise Again?

What do you think, does it matter where you celebrate Christmas? For some, choosing the ideal location for celebrating Christmas can significantly impact the holiday experience. Factors like weather, cost, and overall holiday "vibe" contribute to making it the most wonderful time of the year. WalletHub shares in a recent report that Christmas comes with its fair share of expenses, including decorations, food, gifts, and travel. Therefore, location can influence the overall success of the holiday season.

The report considers the affordability of celebrations and the Christmas-friendliness of each city, taking into account factors such as shopping, dining options, and the availability of holiday events and more.

What city made the list for Idaho?

76 | Boise, Idaho

Boise was rated 76th best city in the United States for celebrating Christmas, and it's the only city on the list representing Idaho. Notably, Boise was on this same list last year, 2022, but it secured its place as the 72nd best city for Christmas in 2022. While it may not have cracked the top ten, Boise's charm and holiday spirit still make it a noteworthy destination for celebrating the season.

Here’s a fast list of the cities that made the Top 10:

Seattle, WA Atlanta, GA Las Vegas, NV Pittsburgh, PA Orlando, FL St. Louis, MO Honolulu, HI Cincinnati, OH New York, NY Washington, DC

That said, continue scrolling for the best Christmas towns in Idaho and a Magical Christmas Village AND River totally worth the drive from Boise.

